Montana State's Hunter Nicholson in thick of Big Sky decathlon competition

POCATELLO, Idaho — Montana State senior Hunter Nicholson sits among the leaders following the opening five events of the men's decathlon at the 2022 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Wednesday at Idaho State's Davis Field.

The lone Bobcat competing in the multi-events competition during the first two days of the Big Sky meet, Nicholson is just 171 points shy from leader Chase Gardom of ISU. Nicholson has accumulated 3,555 points in the start of the decathlon and is less than 100 points out from podium position currently.

Nicholson recorded third-place marks among the decathletes in the long jump (6.79 meters) and the high jump (1.93 meters). His mark in the long jump was a lifetime best, while his time of 11.43 seconds he clocked in the 100-meter dash was also a personal best.

The decathlon continues at 10 a.m. Thursday in Pocatello. Nicholson and the field will participate in the 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500. Live results are available on AthleticLive and a stream is available to watch on ESPN+.

