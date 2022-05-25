 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montana State's Jamieson Nathan, Matej Panik fall to Auburn at NCAA tennis championships

Jamieson Nathan

Montana State's Jamieson Nathan plays against Auburn on Wednesday in the NCAA Doubles Championships at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois. 

 Ricky Bassman, Contributed

BOZEMAN — Montana State's historic men's tennis season ended in the windy Midwest on Wednesday when Auburn defeated Montana State's Jamieson Nathan and Matej Panik 6-1, 6-3 in the NCAA Doubles Championships at the University of Illinois.

Finley Murgett and Tad McClean, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's sixth-ranked doubles team, beat the Bobcat duo in straight sets to earn All-America status and advance to the round of eight. Panik and Jamieson, ranked 69th entering the national championships, finish the season 8-4 overall after earning first-team All-Big Sky honors with a 4-2 league mark. They avenged one of their regular season defeats in the Big Sky Championships.

Panik and Nathan earned Montana State's second-ever NCAA Individual Championships doubles berth as the Big Sky's automatic qualifier. Tuesday's win over Virginia gave Montana State its first-ever victory in NCAA tournament competition.

