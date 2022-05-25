Montana State's Jamieson Nathan, Matej Panik fall to Auburn at NCAA tennis championships

BOZEMAN — Montana State's historic men's tennis season ended in the windy Midwest on Wednesday when Auburn defeated Montana State's Jamieson Nathan and Matej Panik 6-1, 6-3 in the NCAA Doubles Championships at the University of Illinois.

Finley Murgett and Tad McClean, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's sixth-ranked doubles team, beat the Bobcat duo in straight sets to earn All-America status and advance to the round of eight. Panik and Jamieson, ranked 69th entering the national championships, finish the season 8-4 overall after earning first-team All-Big Sky honors with a 4-2 league mark. They avenged one of their regular season defeats in the Big Sky Championships.