Montana State's Marta Garcia-Reboredo named Big Sky freshman of year, joins Mirte Van Baelen on all-league teams

BOZEMAN — Montana State women’s tennis standout Marta Garcia-Reboredo was named Big Sky Conference freshman of the year for her efforts guiding the Bobcats at the No. 1 singles spot this spring, announced the league office on Monday afternoon.

In addition, the product of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, was one of six players named to the all-Big Sky first team. MSU sophomore Mirte Van Baelen also received all-league honors being named to the honorable mention squad in singles.

As a doubles tandem, Garcia-Reboredo and Van Baelen garnered honorable mention accolades as well.

“Marta had an outstanding season and really made a nice adjustment to collegiate tennis,” said MSU head coach Jon Reeves. “She is a very mature player and is very calm and collected on the court. We knew coming into the season that Marta would be battling to play at No. 1 singles, and she took that responsibility in stride. She is a leader by example and is a very coachable athlete, that’s a joy to be around every day.”

Garcia-Reboredo closed out the season going 3-1 down the stretch, including a victory over Weber State’s Ana Morett — also a first-team selection — in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 on March 27. Her only setback during the streak was a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 decision to Big Sky MVP Gina Dittmann of Northern Arizona.

Van Baelen played at No. 2 singles for the Bobcats. The native of Mol, Belgium, recorded a 5-3 mark in Big Sky action and posted eight victories overall.

“Mirte really started to figure things out on the court this season, after being so close to getting big wins last year,” Reeves said. “This spring, she was really consistent with her play and was very flexible in changing things up. Mirte always puts in the work, and she took her responsibility as team captain to heart, which helped her lock in on the court.”

As a duo, Garcia-Reboredo and Van Baelen went 7-10 overall and 4-3 in Big Sky action playing at No. 1 doubles.

“They really started putting it together at the end of the season,” Reeves said. “Hopefully, they can continue to be a force in not only the Big Sky Conference, but within the region as well.”

