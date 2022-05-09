Montana State's Morgan Evans named Big Sky women's track athlete of week

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Montana State track and field team collected another weekly award from the Big Sky Conference as Morgan Evans earned the league's women's track athlete of the week honors, announced Monday.

Evans took first in the women's 100-meter hurdles at the Tom Gage Classic on Saturday in Missoula. Her time of 13.98 seconds was the third best she's clocked this outdoor season. The time would rank among the top four on the Big Sky performance list. She also was part of the Bobcats' 4x100 relay squad that placed first with a time of 46.56 at Dornblaser Field.

The Great Falls native's best time of her outdoor season — and lifetime best mark — of 13.63 set at Idaho State's Davis Field on April 29 has her second on the Big Sky's performance list. The mark also has Evans 48th on the West Region performance list and second all-time on Montana State's top 10 chart.

MSU's men's and women's teams have combined to win nine weekly awards during the 2022 outdoor season. Lucy Corbett and Duncan Hamilton each were honored twice. Joining Evans with one selection as a weekly award winner were Elena Carter, Camila Noe, Drake Schneider and Colby Wilson.

The Big Sky outdoor championships begin in Pocatello, Idaho, on Wednesday with multi events. The individual events portion of the meet starts at 10 a.m. on Friday.

