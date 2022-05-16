Montana State's Tre Webb signs with Atlanta Falcons as undrafted free agent

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State safety Tre Webb has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons, he announced Sunday on social media.

Webb's signing comes about two weeks after he was invited to Falcons rookie minicamp, which ran from Friday through Sunday and included former MSU linebacker Troy Andersen, a second-round pick in last month's NFL Draft.

Webb becomes the fourth ex-Bobcat to receive an undrafted free agent contract this offseason, joining wide receiver Kevin Kassis (Seattle Seahawks), offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (New Orleans Saints) and receiver Lance McCutcheon (Los Angeles Rams). Andersen was one of two MSU players drafted, along with Rams seventh-rounder Daniel Hardy.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Webb joined MSU less than a year ago after five seasons at San Jose State. The strong safety from Riverside, California, earned All-Big Sky third-team honors and helped the Cats reach the Football Championship Subdivision title game. He finished with 70 tackles (39 solo), 2 1/2 tackles for loss and an interception, which he grabbed in MSU's FCS quarterfinal win at Sam Houston.

The Falcons were one of multiple NFL teams to reportedly gain interest in Webb after his performance at MSU's Pro Day on April 4. He ran times of 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 6.85 seconds in the three-cone drill and 4.22 seconds in the short shuttle, and he posted a mark of 10 feet, 6 inches in the broad jump.

