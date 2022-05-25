Montana State's Troy Andersen signs rookie contract with Atlanta Falcons

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State football star Troy Andersen is officially a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Andersen has signed his rookie contract with Atlanta, the team announced Wednesday. The Falcons did not disclose the terms of Andersen's deal, and Andersen's agent did not immediately respond to a request for contract details. All rookie contracts for NFL Draft picks last four years.

The estimated total value of Andersen's deal is $6.49 million, according to OverTheCap.com. Both OverTheCap and Spotrac.com project Andersen's 2022 base salary to be $705,000, and Spotrac lists Andersen's projected 2022 signing bonus at $404,740.

Atlanta selected Andersen in the second round of last month's draft with the 58th overall pick. He'll line up at inside linebacker for the Falcons, the same position he played in his All-American, defensive player of the year-winning senior season with the Bobcats. The Dillon native also starred at quarterback, running back and outside linebacker in his MSU career.

