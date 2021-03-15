MSU's Duncan Hamilton places 110th at NCAA championships

STILLWATER, Okla. — Montana State's Duncan Hamilton finished 110th out of 251 runners Monday at the NCAA cross country championships, which were held at Oklahoma State University.

Duncan, a native of Bozeman, completed the 10-kilometer course in 31 minutes, 36.3 seconds. He finished less than a minute off an All-American pace.

Hamilton's 110th-place showing was the Bobcat men's program's best individual finish since Jake Turner took 101st at the 2014 championship.

He was the 11th Montana State men's runner to compete in the NCAA championships and the fourth to do so individually.

