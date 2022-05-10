Multifaceted Alex Hellenberg hoping to 'give back' to Montana State in final Big Sky outdoor meet

BOZEMAN — Alex Hellenberg didn’t get recruited by a single college track and field program. Even walking on looked like a long shot.

Hellenberg visited Montana State in 2016 as a student. She had emailed then-MSU jumps coach Tom Eitel about her hopes to join the track team as a walk-on, but she hadn’t heard back by her visit. Her hopes all but vanished.

Hellenberg won a Class 4A state title in the triple jump at Skyline High School in Longmont, Colorado, and she broke program records in the long jump and pole vault. But her marks weren't scholarship-worthy in the eyes of college coaches. To walk on at MSU, a Division I program, she needed some good fortune.

Six years later, Hellenberg holds the MSU women’s triple jump record, and she’s in the top 10 in program history for pole vault and long jump. She had a good chance to place first in at least one of those events at this week’s Big Sky Championships.

To get to this point, Hellenberg needed to train hard, overcome injuries and wear the right shirt at the right time.

“I definitely had, even my first couple of years, set some pretty high goals for myself, and I'm finally reaching those goals,” Hellenberg told 406mtsports.com on Monday. “Getting to see all that work pay off is really, really satisfying.”

The first bit of good fortune Hellenberg received happened on that visit to MSU in 2016. Her academic admissions counselor just so happened to be an assistant track coach as well. He noticed Hellenberg’s shirt had the words “track and field” on it, prompting him to ask if she wanted to try out for the Bobcats. She said she was interested but didn’t think she was good enough, partly because she hadn’t heard back from Eitel. The counselor/assistant coach urged Hellenberg to pay a visit to Eitel’s office.

Hellenberg obliged, and she learned that Eitel hadn’t even seen her email because MSU was in the process of switching email systems. With some renewed hope, Hellenberg reiterated her interest in walking on. After looking at her grades and track and field marks, Eitel said she could probably walk on as a multi-event athlete in the triple jump, long jump and pole vault. Later that summer, Eitel told Hellenberg she had a spot on the team.

“He was like, ‘We think we can bring you on the team for triple jump, but none of these three marks are meeting our scholarship mark,’” Hellenberg said. “‘So you can do all three, and just give it your best shot.’”

If she had done fewer events, and if MSU had a slightly better track and field program, Hellenberg doubts she would’ve gotten that shot. Who knows what would’ve happened if her counselor wasn’t a track coach and never directed her to Eitel’s office?

“It was kind of serendipity,” she said.

Hellenberg earned some top-four finishes during her indoor and outdoor freshman seasons but battled ankle injuries, back problems and daily migraines. The constant pain contributed to some mental health issues too, she said.

Her mental and physical health got better the next year, thanks largely to an ankle surgery. She finished that indoor and outdoor season with improved marks, a couple of first-place finishes during indoor season and Big Sky all-academic team selections. She redshirted the following season mainly because she was pursuing two undergraduate degrees: in computer engineering and film and photography. She’s currently wrapping up a master’s degree in innovation and management.

COVID-19 forced the 2020 outdoor season to be canceled. She returned to competition last year and posted the second-best outdoor triple jump mark in MSU women’s history (40 feet, 4.25 inches), as well as the eighth-best pole vault (12-5.25). She finished fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the pole vault at the conference championships.

“The potential that I see in myself is definitely through hard work and not necessarily through natural ability,” Hellenberg said. “Everyone has some level of natural ability to be in D-I, but I'm not that person that came in jumping school records. Definitely for me, it took six years putting in all the time working hard, lifting weights, doing the workouts.”

Eitel retired last June and was partially replaced by Dustin Cichosz, who now coaches multis and jumps after focusing on long and triple jump the previous season. Hellenberg also works with Craig Hunter, who is in his first year as a multis and pole vault coach. Hunter gave Hellenberg a summer training program shortly after he arrived in Bozeman.

“I occasionally would go out there and I'm just seeing her do everything to the T exactly how I wrote it,” Hunter said. “That's a lot of trust to put in a first-year coach, and building that trust kind of spurred her work ethic and made it go further.”

That work ethic helped Hellenberg break the MSU outdoor women’s triple jump record with a mark of 41-10 last month at the Beach Invitational in California. She also vaulted into fourth in program history with a pole vault of 13-3.75, and she’s seventh on the MSU women’s list in the long jump (19-1.5). She’s currently first in both the triple jump and pole vault and fifth in the long jump on the Big Sky performance list.

“She's going to go down as probably one of the more involved, invested and motivated athletes that I've ever coached,” Hunter said.

Hellenberg shows that investment by attending meets she’s not competing in, like she did Saturday at the Tom Gage Invitational in Missoula. Individual accomplishment is hardly the only thing motivating her to earn top-three finishes — ideally gold medals — at the Big Sky Championships this weekend in Pocatello, Idaho. She wants to end her long, unpredictably excellent MSU career by celebrating with her teammates.

“I've gotten so much out of this program as a Bobcat, and I haven't quite yet been able to give much back,” Hellenberg said. “Being able to score a good number of points for the team is the goal for me. Show up, show what the Bobcats can do and just represent.”

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

