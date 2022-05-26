Multiple Montana State women post top-40 finishes at NCAA West Preliminaries

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Montana State's women's track and field team had four athletes participate in the NCAA Division I West Preliminary Rounds on Thursday at Arkansas' John McConnell Field.

All four Bobcats in the meet Thursday were making their first appearances.

Elena Carter competed in three events. The Helena native finished 35th in the 100-meter hurdles crossing the finish line in 13.69 seconds, 37th in the long jump behind a leap of 19 feet, 4.25 inches and took 45th in the 100-meter dash with a sprint of 11.99 seconds.

Alex Hellenberg, who will be part of Saturday's triple jump competition, finished in a tie for 28th in the pole vault by clearing 12-11.75.

Morgan Evans and Angellica Street participated in the 100 hurdles and javelin, respectively. Evans took 39th by clocking a 13.75. Street took 32nd with a throw of 145-02.

The men's portion of the preliminary rounds concludes on Friday. Five Bobcats will be competing in Fayetteville as Duncan Hamilton and Levi Taylor make MSU's first appearance of the day at 4:40 p.m. Mountain time in the steeplechase. Ian Fosdick will take part in the triple jump at 5 p.m., Drake Schneider returns to the track for the 400 hurdles at 6:25 p.m. and Ben Perrin runs in the 5,000 at 7:10.

