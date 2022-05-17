Notebook: Montana State releases post-spring depth chart, Risinger resigns

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team released it first depth chart of the 2022 season on Tuesday.

One of the returning starters on the Bobcats' post-spring depth chart is Tommy Mellott. The rising sophomore from Butte replaced Matthew McKay, who has since transferred to Elon, before MSU's first Football Championship Subdivision playoff game last season. Mellott shined in his first three starts and exited the FCS title game in the first quarter with an ankle injury that required surgery.

Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers is listed as Mellott's backup.

Backfield mate Isaiah Ifanse is listed as the first-string running back. The All-American rising senior also underwent surgery in the offseason, but unlike Mellott, Ifanse missed all of spring camp.

RJ Fitzgerald remains the first-string fullback, as does Derryk Snell at tight end.

The lone returning first-stringer on the offensive line is center Justus Perkins. First-string left tackle Rush Reimer started games at right tackle last season as an injury replacement for TJ Session, who transferred to Cal earlier this month. Jacob Kettels is the starting right tackle, JT Reed is the starting left guard and Marcus Wehr is the starting right guard. Wehr previously played defensive line.

Willie Patterson is moving over from the slot to the outside as the first-string "Z" wide receiver, a place recent transfer portal entrant Jaden Smith occupied for most of last season. Saint John's University transfer Ravi Alston is also on the outside as starting "X" receiver. Coy Steel, who missed most of last season with an injury, is in the slot as the first-string "H" receiver.

“The transfer portal is likely here to stay, and with the extra season of eligibility granted due to the COVID year it’s created more roster movement than we are accustomed to,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said in a press release. “It has allowed us to add some talented young men while giving some on our roster a chance to seek a different opportunity.”

The Cats are in the process of replacing three of their four defensive line starters, although all of the new starters have significant experience. Defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez is the lone returning D-line starter, while Brody Grebe and Ben Seymour are slated to start at the end spots and Blake Schmidt is the first-string nose tackle.

All-Big Sky second-teamers Callahan O'Reilly and Ty Okada remain the starters at "Will" linebacker and nickelback, respectively, despite missing all of spring ball because of injuries. Danny Uluilakepa is the first-string "Mike" linebacker.

Jeffrey Manning Jr. returns as the starting free safety, while Rylan Ortt occupies the top strong safety spot ahead of Eric Zambrano, who started games at cornerback last season. James Campbell and Simeon Woodard also spent much of last season as first-string corners, and they're listed there again on the latest depth chart.

The starting specialists remain the same: Blake Glessner at kicker, Bryce Leighton at punter and Tommy Sullivan at long snapper.

“This depth chart reflects where we are today, as most positions are still up for grabs," Vigen said. "The work that will be put in this summer, the addition of new transfers and freshmen along with fall camp will ultimately determine who will be on field come September 3 when we take on McNeese State in the Gold Rush game. We are excited to keep developing the 2022 Bobcat Football team one step at a time!”

Assistant coach moves on

Kyle Risinger has resigned as MSU's assistant defensive backs coach and co-special teams coordinator, the Bobcats announced Tuesday.

Risinger will "pursue opportunities outside of college football coaching," according to an MSU press release. The Minnesota native joined MSU in 2016 as a defensive intern after one season as a graduate assistant at Indiana State. He spent the next five years coaching MSU's secondary.

"I really appreciated Kyle’s investment in Bobcat Football and felt he did an excellent job working with our defensive backs along with coordinating two of our special teams this past season,” Vigen said in the press release. “His efforts contributed to our success in 2021, and I respect his decision to begin a new chapter along with his wife, Brittany and son, Cash. They will always be members of the Bobcat Football family, and we wish them nothing but the best."

MSU also announced the previously reported departure of general manager Ryan Weese, who has joined the Chicago Bears as a scouting assistant.

“Ryan did a great job behind the scenes for Bobcat Football heading up both our operations and recruiting efforts," Vigen said. "He has bright future in the game, and we are very excited for his opportunity to continue to grow at the NFL level.”

McCutcheon waived by Rams

Former MSU wide receiver Lance McCutcheon was waived by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, the team announced.

The move comes less than three weeks after the Rams signed McCutcheon as an undrafted free agent. Before he was waived, McCutcheon was one of two former Cats on the defending Super Bowl champion's roster. Edge rusher Daniel Hardy was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Ex-MSU linebacker Troy Andersen was drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons, who also signed undrafted free agent Tre Webb over the weekend. Webb started at strong safety for the Cats last year.

Former MSU receiver Kevin Kassis recently signed with the Seattle Seahawks. His former teammate Lewis Kidd, an offensive lineman, signed with the New Orleans Saints shortly after the draft.

