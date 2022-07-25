 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patrick O'Connell highlights 12 combined preseason All-Big Sky selections for Montana, Montana State

  • 0
UM MSU football

Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse runs the ball as Montana's Robby Hauck (17) and Patrick O'Connell (58) try to tackle him as MSU's Derryk Snell blocks during their game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Nov. 20, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle

SPOKANE, Wash. — Patrick O'Connell was named the Big Sky preseason defensive MVP and is one of 12 players from Montana schools to earn preseason all-conference selections, which the Big Sky released Monday morning.

O'Connell is one of five Montana Grizzlies on the All-Big Sky team, while the Montana State Bobcats had a league-high seven selections.

MSU's all-conference players are quarterback Tommy Mellott, running back Isaiah Ifanse, fullback RJ Fitzgerald, defensive end Brody Grebe, linebacker Callahan O'Reilly, punter Bryce Leighton and long snapper Tommy Sullivan.

Joining O'Connell from the Griz are defensive tackle Alex Gubner, cornerback Justin Ford, safety Robby Hauck and return specialist Malik Flowers.

UC Davis running back Ulonzo Gilliam is the Big Sky preseason offensive MVP.

People are also reading…

This story will be updated.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News