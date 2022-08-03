Unified front: Montana State's linemen eager to answer big questions

BOZEMAN — As Montana State center Justus Perkins talked to a scrum of reporters Wednesday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex, all 15 of his offensive line teammates stood behind him.

This marked the first of what could be many times MSU’s entire offensive line will appear in front of the media, even if only one of them is being interviewed.

MSU offensive line coach Brian Armstrong shared a 1998 Sports Illustrated article about the Denver Broncos’ O-line with his players in the spring, Perkins said. Denver’s O-linemen had temporarily suspended their two-year media boycott because the Broncos had reached the Super Bowl. MSU isn’t going that far during fall camp, but they’ve developed a plan that comes close: either all of the O-linemen will appear in front of the media, or none of them will.

The 1997-98 Broncos had a small O-line by NFL standards, and the 2022 Bobcats are not huge compared to other Football Championship Subdivision heavyweights. Questions also surround MSU’s defensive line.

Like those Broncos, who beat the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII, these Bobcats are eager to prove they can succeed in the trenches. It could be the difference between winning a title or falling short.

“We see what’s been said on social media and whatnot: we’re going to be young, we’re inexperienced, there’s only one starter returning,” Perkins said. “It’s something that we’re going to continue to use as fuel throughout the season.”

Only one player on MSU’s current roster is listed at 300 pounds or heavier (redshirt freshman guard Aaron Richards, 308). Ability matters more than weight, of course, and several Cats are close to 300 pounds.

But questions are hard to avoid when comparing MSU’s roster to one like North Dakota State’s, which lists seven current players above the 300-pound mark. NDSU beat MSU 38-10 in the FCS championship game on Jan. 8 largely because of its O- and D-lines.

“We didn’t win the line of scrimmage battle either way,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Wednesday.

MSU graduated two of its 2021 O-line starters: All-American left tackle Lewis Kidd (now with the New Orleans Saints) and All-Big Sky right guard Taylor Tuiasosopo. Starting left guard Zach Redd chose not to use his final year of college eligibility. Starting right tackle TJ Session transferred to Cal.

Three of MSU’s four D-line starters also graduated: All-American nose tackle Chase Benson, All-American end Daniel Hardy (a Los Angeles Rams seventh-round draft pick) and Big Sky honorable mention Amandre Williams.

Still, the Cats have lots of reasons to feel optimistic about their 2022 linemen.

Perkins started all last season and played well enough to go from walk-on to scholarship player. Rush Reimer replaced an injured Session for four games and helped MSU reach the national title game (which is when Session returned). MSU’s lone returning starter on the D-line, tackle Sebastian Valdez, had a solid 2021 season and is listed nearly 20 pounds heavier on the fall camp roster (278) than he was during spring camp (251). Brody Grebe flashed so much athleticism and skill in his mostly third-down role at D-end last season that he earned a preseason All-Big Sky honor.

Valdez and D-tackle Blake Schmidt “saw this opportunity to say, ‘Guys within that defensive line room need to step up. We lost some really valuable players, but that doesn’t mean we need to slow down,’” Vigen said. “That’s part of their diligence in the weight room but also their maturation.”

Grebe noted that Hardy wasn’t listed on the 2021 preseason all-conference team. Neither was Benson, Kidd, Williams or any MSU lineman other than Tuiasosopo.

“Before last season, there was this buzz about, ‘How is the D-line going to replace (Bryce) Sterk? How is the D-line going to replace all those guys from the season before?’” Grebe said Wednesday. “We went out and had a good year, so it’s that same mentality. We’re trying to get better so we can have another great season.”

MSU’s players and coaches are high on many of their returning and new linemen.

“Rush, he’s standing out. (Guard) JT (Reed is) standing out,” running back Elijah Elliott said Wednesday. “All of them, really. They all work hard.”

Turning promise into production is a conundrum every college coach faces, and outcomes can vary wildly. Maybe MSU’s linemen will struggle. Maybe they’ll look like the 1997 Broncos and lead the Cats to their first national championship since 1984. Maybe they’ll play well all season but struggle in the FCS title game again.

“We just can’t change who we are in an instant, so I think you charge our guys to say, ‘OK, how much bigger and stronger can we get from January now to August?’” Vigen said. “How do you do that? It’s recruiting, it’s development. It’s recruiting, it’s development. It’s competition, and I think we have more of that.”

MSU already has some boxes checked. Its linemen are talented, hungry and unified. They have teammates at other positions who have earned All-Big Sky and All-America recognition, such as quarterback Tommy Mellott and running back Isaiah Ifanse. These Cats could be even deeper than last year’s.

Ifanse is still recovering from knee surgery and might not be ready for the season opener in a month, according to Vigen, while Mellott underwent ankle surgery after exiting the FCS title game early. Good line play would not just help those two stay healthy and productive, it would boost every other player on the field.

“Are we exactly where we need to be? No,” Vigen said. “I think we’re getting closer. I think we’re continuing to recruit to win that style of matchup (with NDSU). But wherever we’re at we’re at right now. We’ve got to be able to do the best with what we have.”