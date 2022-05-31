Championship attitude: Bobby Hauck, Montana Grizzlies channel football ambition on spring tour

BILLINGS — Each spring, the University of Montana athletic department takes its message and its fundraising muscle on the road. And each spring, Griz football coach Bobby Hauck taps into his lasting affection for his home state.

Last week, Hauck and several of his fellow coaches and colleagues made their annual trek through central and eastern Montana, stopping in Great Falls, Lewistown, Cut Bank, Fort Benton, Glasgow and Sidney, and culminating with a barbeque and golf event Thursday and Friday in the Billings area.

The purpose of the tour is to raise money for the Grizzly Scholarship Association. But Hauck, who was born in Missoula and raised in Big Timber, also doesn’t miss the chance to take the proverbial scenic route.

“Usually it’s Highway 2 and I-90, right? And I-94,” Hauck said following a quick lunch under blue skies on the patio at Hilands Golf Club in Billings. “So we got off a little bit. We went down into Hays and Lodgepole, went through Jordan and Circle, Nashua and some of those places.

“It doesn’t say ‘Missoula’ on the front of our jerseys. It says ‘Montana,’ so I’ve always felt strongly that we need to spend time getting out around Montana. And I’ve got friends in almost every town in this state. So it’s fun. It’s fun to see old friends.”

Friends and fans love seeing Hauck, too, and his message to them this year as it relates to the progress of the UM football program was one of “good cheer,” as he described it.

But it’s probably more than that.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 10-3 season that saw them beat Pac-12 Washington and defeat arch-nemesis Montana State for the first time since 2015. They blew out Big Sky rival Eastern Washington at home in the playoffs before succumbing to James Madison in the quarterfinals.

It was UM’s second straight 10-win campaign in Hauck’s second stint as coach (his first stretch was 2003-09). And it set the tone for this coming season, which Hauck thinks could be pretty special.

“Really, the main message is how much I like our team, how much they love each other, how much they love to play, and how much they love to play for Montana,” he said. “I really like this team, both for what I think they potentially can do but also for who they are.”

That’s not all.

Hauck was also eager to engage people on the topic of the ever-evolving nature of athletic infrastructure at UM, which will soon include a much-needed and long-awaited indoor practice facility.

Groundbreaking for the privately funded project is expected to happen early next year.

“Everybody's enthused,” Hauck said. “I mean, we fell behind a few years ago and all of a sudden we're catching up and getting to where we need to be from a facility standpoint.

“I never really felt before that the facilities and infrastructure and some of that met with the expectations. We kept expanding the stadium and then we weren't necessarily ‘minding the store’ as well as we needed to.

“They've done a really nice job, both our donors and our fundraising folks to get this done. It's all private dollars. It's been just remarkable, the generosity of people. All this stuff gives us a chance to continue to achieve. We're double-digit wins the last two seasons. Hopefully, that's the norm.”

With Hauck, it all comes down to football and molding the program into the Big Sky powerhouse it had been during his first time as head coach — and the roughly two decades prior to that.

Last season’s victory against Montana State, a 29-10 romp at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, restored the balance of power in the rivalry in Hauck's eyes.

It snapped a four-game Griz losing skid to the Bobcats, a streak that hadn’t happened since the 1970s.

The Bobcats, though, were the ones playing in the national title game, and were the latest victims of the North Dakota State steamroller.

“It depends on your perspective, right?” Hauck said. “You know, I was happy for our players. I love the way our guys played. I thought they played like the Griz should. And there's some things we’ve got to do better, but it's always good to beat your rival.”

Hauck was 39 when he took over the Griz program as head coach the first time in 2003. The program was a machine in the next seven years, going 80-17 overall and 47-6 in the Big Sky Conference, and winning at least a share of the league title each year with trips to the national title game in 2004, 2008 and 2009.

In his final four seasons, the Grizzlies went 31-1 in Big Sky games.

Hauck left UM after the 2009 season to become the head coach at UNLV. He led the Runnin’ Rebels to a rare bowl game appearance in 2013 but was bought out of his contract after the following season.

He then spent three years coaching special teams — his forte — at San Diego State before returning to the Griz as head coach in 2018.

In retrospect, his three title-game losses at UM, which came at the hands of James Madison ’04, Richmond in ’08 and Villanova in ’09, don’t gnaw at Hauck.

The one game that sticks with him the most, he said, was UM’s first-round playoff loss to Wofford in 2007. The Terriers ran the triple option to a 23-22 win in front of a stunned crowd. The Grizzlies had a chance to win it at the end, but Dan Carpenter’s 47-yard field goal attempt sailed wide.

“That was our best team,” Hauck said.

Hauck turns 58 on June 14. He is 108-29 in 11 total years at Montana. The only thing eluding him is a national title.

The lines on his face are longer and a bit more pronounced, but what hasn’t changed is his expectation to win — and eventually to win the biggest game of the year at the end of the season in Frisco, Texas.

“I don't really believe that when we first came back three seasons ago that that was necessarily the mindset of our team,” Hauck said. “I think we do have that mindset back totally and fully, and (the players) also think that it's feasible. So we'll see. It’s an oblong ball and you’ve got to get some bounces here and there to do that. But it’s feasible for us, and it should be.”

Expectations haven’t changed, but some aspects do feel different to Hauck in his second go-round as coach at his alma mater.

“I'm having more fun,” he said. “I was a lot younger when I first started last time, and you know, it was all about, what's the career path going to be? And this time around — I'm not all that relaxed when it comes to football piece — I'm more relaxed in terms of, it's all about Montana football and the Montana Grizzlies.

“I'm not worried about any other stuff. I just, I care about our university and our state. And within that, at the top of that pinnacle is our football team. And that's kind of all I'm worried about. So I'm really having a lot of fun.”

Hauck will take the scenic route to spread his message to fans and financial supports of the Grizzlies across this vast state, and it’s perhaps a metaphor for his own career — one that’s led the Grizzlies to the precipice of championship glory with the intent of finishing the job.

“The idea that we can get out, have a little fun and just connect with people, it’s good. A lot of these places are small towns and people are relationship-oriented. They know each other. And I think that you need to be in touch with Montanans or you fall away from them.

“We’ve got to be out with these people and get them involved. They want to be involved and we want them involved.”

Win or lose, Griz fans west to east will be along for the ride. Hauck wouldn’t have it any other way.

Email Greg Rachac at greg.rachac@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @gregrachac

