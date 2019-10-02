DICKINSON, N.D. — Tyger Frye knows how to make an entrance.
On a warm summer evening in August of 2017, the Dickinson State receiver made a debut under the lights of the Henry Biesiot Activities Center that a production on Broadway couldn’t match.
Frye caught his first collegiate pass for a 47-yard touchdown against Rocky Mountain College. He caught his second pass of the game for a seven-yard score.
“I couldn’t write it up any better,” said Frye working up a small smile of the memory while having a meal with his teammates prior to playing the Battlin’ Bears this past August. “After that, I knew I could play and it got me even more excited to play.”
The Billings Senior graduate has caught a lot of passes for the Blue Hawks since that announcement game. And barring injury, Frye will be catching a whole lot more.
A junior at DSU, the sure-handed Frye has the ability of catching the football in the smallest of spaces.
“I don’t need much. I’d rather have them (defenders) three or four yards behind me,” he said. “I’ve never been hugely fast. But there are ways to work around that. It’s a matter of reading the coverage and being where you need to be.
“You’re not trying to focus on one spot. You look at the defense and know their coverage before the play starts. Route running is creativity. With different routes, you might be setting somebody else up for a catch. Or you’re blocking for the runner.”
Through the first four games, Frye has caught 20 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns for the No. 13-ranked Blue Hawks.
Last season, he matches the single-game record for receptions (10 vs. Presentation) and shattered the single-season record for receptions (67). The previous single-season record was 52 by Dave Ouellette in 1991.
“I don’t think it’s anything special,” he said of his 2018 marks. “It’s more with the timing. The first two years I had older guys ahead of me. It was just a matter of getting reps and time to be a leader.”
The taut 5-foot-11, 170-pound Frye already ranks third for career receptions (114) and is nearing the DSU top five for career receiving yards and career touchdown catches.
You have free articles remaining.
“Tyger’s not going to win most 40-yard races,” said Blue Hawks head coach Pete Stanton. “He’s a good judge of what needs to be done.
“I think he’s very smart in the open field. He has good balance, he’s good at making defenders miss … that’s where his wrestling background comes into play. And he understands spacing and what to do to make the play. He’s as good a receiver we’ve had in my time here.”
It’s working in tight spaces where Frye’s wrestling skills come into play. “It’s a matter of leverage,” he said. Frye was an all-state wrestler in high school, winning the Class AA 132-pound state championship as a junior.
Frye made the decision of making football his collegiate future entering his senior year of high school.
“It’s been strictly football since I’ve been here,” he said. “I’ve stayed here every summer, just trying to get a little better. I take it day by day.”
But even the first few days at DSU were not easy. “The speed of the game,” Frye said of the biggest adjustment. “Those first three, four days, your head is spinning. It catches up to you. But you keep working.
“That’s what I like most about football. It’s not just about me. There is nothing better with succeeding with other people who have the same goals.”
Frye would like to be a history teacher, working with high school or middle school students.
But that will have to wait.
Frye’s got a few more passes to catch.
“If it’s near me, I’m going to get the ball,” he said. “The fun part is the process, getting as good as I can be.”