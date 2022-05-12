 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings West's Gabe Hatler signs with Spokane Community College

BILLINGS — Gabe Hatler of Billings West has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Spokane Community College, Golden Bears boys basketball coach Kelly Darragh said Thursday.

Hatler, a 6-foot-3 forward, averaged 11.0 points and 2.8 assists during the regular season. He shot 80% from the free-throw line, making 48 of 60 attempts.

Spokane finished 17-13 overall last season, 8-8 in the East Division of the Northwest Athletic Conference. The Sasquatch lost out in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

