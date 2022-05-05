 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawson CC softball wins sub-regional, will host NJCAA Region XIII championships

GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College defeated Mon-Dak Athletic Conference rival Miles Community College 7-3 on Wednesday to claim the NJCAA West Sub-Region XIII softball title, and now will host the four-team Region XIII championship tournament beginning Sunday.

Dawson is the No. 1 seed from the West, and will play Dakota County Technical College (Minnesota), the No. 2 seed from the East sub-region, at noon. Miles CC is the No. 2 seed from the West, and the Pioneers will face Bay College (Michigan), the top seed from the East, at 10 a.m.

Dawson brings a 29-8 record into the tournament. Miles CC is 22-14.

The winner of the Region XIII tourney will host the district championship May 13-14.

