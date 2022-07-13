Dickinson State men's basketball signs Dawson Community College guard

BILLINGS — Dawson Community College guard Kose Egbule has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Dickinson State University, DCC announced on Tuesday.
Egbule, a 6-foot-3 guard from Houston, helped the Bucs to a 50-9 record in his two seasons. He averaged 6.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
“Kose has battled through injuries both years with us, but he is a tough young man mentally and physically,” DCC coach Joe Peterson was quoted as saying in a school press release. “We were a different team when he was healthy and on the floor for us. He impacts the game in so many ways and was always ready to go no matter what we asked of him.”
Egbule will be joining two of his former teammates at DSU, Riley Spoonhunter and Cordell Stinson. The Blue Hawks are coached by Glendive native Derek Selvig.