Former player Jenna Bolstad to take over Miles Community College women's basketball program

BILLINGS — Miles Community College reached into its past for its new women’s basketball coach.

Pioneers athletic director Jerry Olson announced the hiring on Wednesday of Jenna Bolstad, who played at MCC from 2006-08. Bolstad, who graduated from Culbertson High School in 2006, most recently coached at Montana Tech, where she spent three season as an assistant.

"I am very pleased to welcome back Jenna Bolstad as our new head women's basketball coach,” Olson was quoted as saying in an MCC press release. “Jenna played at MCC and knows our culture and the success of the program as she was part of two outstanding seasons at MCC."

The Pioneers were 56-8 during Bolstad’s two seasons at MCC. She continued her playing career at Black Hills State, where the Yellow Jackets made two NAIA national-tournament appearances, including an Elite 8 finish.

Bolstad also coached basketball and track at Ray High School in North Dakota, and was also a student assistant coach at Black Hills State.

"I'm excited and honored to join the Miles Community College women's basketball program as head coach,” Bolstad said in the release. “As a former MCC basketball alum, I look forward to building upon the success and legacy of this great program and supporting these phenomenal women on the court, in the classroom, and in the community of Miles City.”