Frenchtown's Toni Beatty signs with Dawson Community College for softball

GLENDIVE — Frenchtown catcher Toni Beatty has signed a letter of intent to join the softball program at Dawson Community College.

Beatty was an all-state player for the Broncs. Her grand slam in the sixth inning of the second championship against Billings Central helped Frenchtown win the Class A state title this past season.

“Toni will be an asset to our program,” Dawson coach Tami Lagmay said. “She is coached very well and just won the State A championship a few weeks ago. Toni will fit our culture here at DCC very well and will be successful on the field and in the classroom.”

