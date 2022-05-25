Hardin's Evelyn Old Coyote signs to play basketball at Dawson Community College

The 5-foot-8 Old Coyote helped the Bulldogs to a third-place finish at the Class A state tournament this past season. She averaged 7.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Old Coyote shot 52% from the field (2nd best in the Eastern A division), 74% from the foul line and 33% from 3-point range. She earned honorable mention all-conference honors..

“Evelyn will do well for us. She’s somewhat of an undersized post player, but has great forward and guard skills,” Dawson coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said in a press release. “She will cause some matchup issues for opponents. She brings a high IQ to the game, and is always willing to learn and be a great teammate. I’m excited to work her into our system.”