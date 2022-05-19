Livingston's Payton Kokot signs to play basketball at Miles CC

MILES CITY — Payton Kokot, a 6-foot-3 guard from Livingston, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Miles Community College, the school announced Wednesday.

The Park High School standout was a Class A all-state selection his senior year when he averaged 20 points per game. He shot 45% from the field, 40% from 3-point range, and 81% from the free throw line.

Kokot also averaged five rebounds and two steals a game. He was an all-conference selection as a junior and has also earned all-state honors in track, where he excels in the long and triple jump.

Kokot has been an honor roll student for four years and will major in computer science.

