Miles CC searching for women's basketball coach after Darin Spence's departure for Idaho

MILES CITY — The Miles Community College women's basketball program is searching for a new head coach after Darin Spence accepted a position as associate head coach at the University of Idaho late last month.

Spence, who has 604 victories in 31 seasons as a head coach, guided the Pioneers to a 7-24 record in his only season at MCC, including 5-16 in the MonDak Conference.

"Idaho just opened up an awesome new facility," Spence told the Sun-News in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he was head coach at New Mexico State for nine seasons (2003-11).

"I've had a long, good run as a head coach. I think it's time to coach and recruit and have some fun and let the head coach deal with all of the other stuff. I look forward to doing what I've always done."

Spence came to MCC last year after nine seasons at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas.

Miles' roster this past season included redshirt freshmen Isabel Saltenberger of Anaconda and Kebee Dunham of Malta.