Miles Community College names Billings Senior grad Victoria Wiens volleyball coach

MILES CITY — Victoria Wiens has been named as the next head coach for the Miles Community College volleyball program.

Wiens is a graduate of Billings Senior High School and has an elementary education and English degrees from Montana State Billings.

Wiens most recently coached the U-18 team with the Billings Avalanche Volleyball Club. Three of her senior athletes for the Avalanche signed to play at the collegiate level and that team played in the national AAU tournament in Florida, where it placed second in its bracket.

Wiens coached seven seasons at different levels for the Avalanche and was also a freshman coach at Billings West High School for one season.

"I can't wait to provide student-athletes with the opportunity to develop leadership, integrity and perseverance by immersing them in a positive community with a program-wide standard of progressive growth leading to achievement on the court, in the classroom and throughout life," Wiens said in a press release.