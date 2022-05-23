 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richey-Lambert's Grady Gonsioroski signs letter of intent to play for Williston State

Richey-Lambert's Grady Gonsioroski

Richey-Lambert's Grady Gonsioroski has signed a letter of intent to play men's basketball for Williston State. 

 Courtesy photo

WILLISTON, N.D. — Richey-Lambert's Grady Gonsioroski has signed a letter of intent to play men's basketball for the Williston State Tetons.

Williston State is a National Junior College Athletic Association school in North Dakota that competes in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.

Gonsioroski, who earned all-state recognition as a senior, is a three-time all-conference selection. 

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for Richey-Lambert. According to a press release from Williston State, Gonsioroski scored 1,104 points in his high school career.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to play for coach (Shawn) Neary at Williston State. I feel this is great chance to continue to grow as a student-athlete," said Gonsioroski in the release. "I've always dreamed of playing at the next level and I can't wait to get started".

Coach Neary commented in the release, “It's great to add a player like Grady to our program. He always plays hard and is a proven winner. He's one of those players that when he's on the court, he makes his teammates better. Off the court, he's a good student and even better person. We're really happy that Grady is joining our program”.

