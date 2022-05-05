Williston State signs Hardin's Old Elk twins for women's basketball

During their careers, the Old Elk sisters were part of two third-place teams at the Class A state tournament, a second-place finish and a shared state championship with Billings Central in 2020.

"We are extremely happy that Kylee and Breanna will be joining us this fall,” Triplett was quoted as saying in a Williston State press release. "They will give us great depth at the guard spots and they also are both tenacious defenders, which we really like. They will fit right into our style of play".