Crosstown transfer: Rocky guard Abdul Bah switches to Montana State Billings

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team on Thursday announced the addition of guard Abdul Bah, a transfer from crosstown NAIA school Rocky Mountain College.

Bah, a senior, has one season of eligibility remaining and will be available to play this season, MSUB stated in a press release.

As a junior at Rocky last year, Bah averaged 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He earned second-team All-Frontier Conference recognition. Bah scored in double figures in 19 of 28 games, including a 35-point effort against Montana Western on Feb. 17.

"Abdul gives us instant experience in the backcourt," MSUB coach Mick Durham said in the release. "I feel good with the balance he, Carrington Wiggins and the rest of our guards will give us this season."

The NCAA Division II Yellowjackets are bringing in four transfer guards for the 2022-23 campaign: Bah, Steven Richardson (Midland College), and brothers Jajuan and Jalen Tot (Dawson Community College).

Last season, the Jackets placed fourth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular-season standings, the program's best finish since joining the league in 2007-08.