DICKINSON, N.D. — Sidney track and field coach Stacey Collins is one of six individuals who will be inducted into the Dickinson State Athletic Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony is Friday, Oct. 18, at the Ramada Grand Dakota Lodge.
Collins, of Sidney, competed in track and field for the Blue Hawks (2000-2004) and was a two-time NAIA All-American, setting program records in the 200-meter dash and 1,600 relay.
She will be joined by Justin Schlecht (wrestling), Lavern Jessen (coach, basketball, football), Mathew Meyer (wrestling), Ben Knight (track and field), Carolina (Botero) Alvarez (volleyball).
The 2007-09 wrestling team is also being inducted.