Carroll College football wins on late field goal against Eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Freshman Spencer Berger booted a 33-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining Saturday afternoon as visiting Carroll College slipped past winless Eastern Oregon University 25-23 in Frontier Conference football.

The Fighting Saints (2-1) trailed the Mountaineers (0-4) 17-10 going into the fourth quarter.

Carroll outscored EOU 15-6 in the final 15 minutes.

The Saints tied the game at 17-all on a 5-yard run by quarterback Jack Prka and extra-point kick by Berger, who played high school football at Billings West. They went ahead 20-17 at the 8:06 mark on a 40-yard field goal by Berger.

The field goal was set up by a Zach Spiroff interception.

EOU went back in front 23-20 with 6:08 remaining when Blaine Shaw returned a fumble 62 yards for a touchdown.

It was Carroll's fourth turnover.

The extra-point kick by the Mountaineers was blocked by Carroll's Garrett Kocab and returned 92 yards by Spiroff for two points to pull the Saints within 23-22.

That helped set the stage for Berger's game-winning field goal. It came at the end of a seven-play, 54-yard drive.

It was Berger's third field goal on the afternoon.

Carroll gained 383 yards on offense, with 270 yards coming on the ground. EOU had just 15 yards rushing and 275 passing.

Duncan Kraft (117 yards) and Matthew Burgess (107) led the Saints' ground attack. Burgess had a 63-yard scoring run during the second quarter.

Quarterback Prka passed for 113 yards and survived three interceptions.

EOU's Carson Bohning completed 20 of 43 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Malachi Spurrie caught five passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Spiroff had two pass interceptions for Carroll, with both coming in the fourth quarter. Teammate Micah Ans had five solo tackles.

Carroll will be at home next Saturday against Southern Oregon University. EOU travels to College of Idaho.

College of Idaho 42, Southern Oregon 24

ASHLAND, Ore. — Andy Peters passed for 199 yards and two touchdowns and Hunter Gilbert rushed for 153 yards and three scores as No. 17 College of Idaho won at Southern Oregon 42-24.

The visiting Yotes (3-0) trailed the Raiders (1-2) 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

C of I outscored SOU 21-0 during the final frame.

The Yotes took the lead for keeps 28-24 following a 10-yard TD pass from Peters to Jon Schofield with 9:52 to play.

The Yotes then received a 24-yard interception return by Keagan Croteau and a 14-yard scoring dash by Gilbert for the final 18-point spread.

Gilbert's other scoring runs covered 1 and 30 yards.

Peters also connected with Brock Richardson on a 9-yard scoring pass in the second quarter.

Southern Oregon's highlights included a 95-yard kickoff return by Stokes Botelho in the third quarter.

SOU quarterback Blake Asciutto had TD passes of 39 yards to Christian Grane and 22 yards to Imarion Kelly.

Montana Western 35, MSU-Northern 6

HAVRE — Running back Reese Neville rushed 22 times for 149 yards and a touchdown Saturday as No. 19-ranked Montana Western won at Montana State-Northern 35-6.

Bulldog quarterback Jon Jund completed 11 of 17 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown as Western improved to 2-1 in conference play.

Receiver Dylan Shirley caught five passes for the Bulldogs for 98 yards and one TD.

The Lights, who generated just 121 yards on offense, fell to 0-3.

Western, which led 21-0 by halftime, finished with 362 yards on offense.

Northern, which plays at Rocky this coming Saturday, passed for just 77 yards and rushed for only 44 (on 34 carries).

Neville got Western off and running with a 30-yard scoring jaunt in the opening quarter. Jund had a 46-yard scoring strike to Shipley in the third quarter to make the spread 28-0.

Teammate DJ Kirven scored on runs of 5 and 9 yards for the Bulldogs, who had 35 first downs to six for Northern.

Western's defense picked off three passes, with Cody Whalen, Braden Smith and Kameron Rauser having interceptions.

Western will entertain rival Montana Tech on Saturday.