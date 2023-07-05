Lockwood's Weston Means, Huntley Project's Rebecca Middleton, Colstrip's Brooke Burnett and Chinook's Anna Terry were among the numerous Montanans listed in Carroll College track and field's 42-athlete signing class for 2023, per a news release from the school Wednesday.

Means won the Class A state high jump championship for the Lions in May, becoming Lockwood's first individual track state champion in school history in the process. He jumped a season-best height of 6-foot-4 multiple times this past spring, including at the state meet in Laurel.

Middleton ran legs on the Red Devils' Class B state title-winning 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams and was additionally an accomplished hurdler in high school, placing a career best seventh at state in the 300 hurdles to close her junior season in 2022.

Burnett's commitment to the Fighting Saints' track program was previously known, per 406mtsports.com's college recruit tracker, as she was exclusively a thrower with the Fillies, throwing a top mark in the javelin of 93-5 at the District 3B/4C Meet this past May.

Terry was a three-time Class C state placer in the 3,200, running a personal best in the event of 12:04.46 at the most recent Class C state meet to finish sixth.