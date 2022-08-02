Defending champion Providence picked to win Frontier volleyball crown again

WHITEFISH — The University of Providence, the defending conference regular-season and tournament champion, is the favorite of the Frontier Conference volleyball coaches to win the 2022 league title.

Providence is No. 1 in the preseason poll released Tuesday. The Argos had three first-place votes and 23 total points, edging second-place Montana Tech, which also had three first-place votes and 22 points.

Carroll is No. 3 in the poll with 17 points, followed by No. 4 Rocky Mountain College (14 points), No. 5 Montana Western (10 points) and No. 6 MSU-Northern (six points).

Providence went 28-3 last season and a perfect 10-0 in the league. The Argos swept Carroll to win the Frontier tournament, then won three NAIA tourney matches before being ousted by Park University in four games in the national quarterfinals.