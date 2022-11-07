Good time to be a Yellowjacket: MSU Billings hosts Montana Tech for Elementary School Game

BILLINGS — It’s a good time to be a member of the Montana State Billings women’s basketball team.

Playing in front of an enthusiastic crowd on Monday afternoon and looking forward to a trip to Hawaii Friday, Saturday and Sunday have the Yellowjackets buzzing about the early part of their season.

‘Elementary School Game’

Alterowitz Gymnasium was undoubtedly the loudest location in the Magic City on Monday afternoon.

Approximately 700 students from Boulder, Meadowlark and Newman elementary schools were in attendance for the annual “Elementary School Game” that the Montana State Billings women’s basketball team was hosting.

The energetic fans were at times deafening, with chants of “Offense, Offense!” when the Yellowjackets had the ball and “Defense, Defense!” when MSUB players were swarming to guard the opposing Montana Tech Orediggers.

The youthful fans stomped their feet in unison at times, held up posters with their favorite players names, and sang along to the “Y.M.C.A.” song. They were led in cheers by the MSUB cheerleaders during timeouts and clapped for baskets, with applause at the end when the host Jackets downed the feisty Orediggers, 70-54.

The Yellowjackets built a 24-8 lead after the first quarter and led 45-21 at halftime.

Sophomore guard Chloe Williams of Liberty Lake, Washington, led the Yellowjackets with 13 points. Sophomore forward Dyauni Boyce of Winifred and sophomore guard Kortney Nelson of Scobey each chipped in 11 points. Cariann Kunkel, a senior forward from Hamilton, added nine points.

Although the game was an exhibition for both teams, both the Jackets and Orediggers played extremely hard and obviously wanted to put on a good performance.

“It was crazy. The kids are so loud and were awesome,” said Williams, who added five rebounds and two steals. “We haven’t played with that many people (here) before. It was fun to get to play for them.”

Williams said that at times the crowd was so noisy that it caused communication issues for her team. But, she wasn’t complaining and said that made the game more enjoyable and challenging.

“Oh yeah, it was very loud,” Williams said. “We couldn’t hear our coach or point guard. We came together after free throws and we’d say this is the next play and talk about what we are doing on defense. It was a really fun game. We were feeding off the energy.”

Breen takes the reins

Another part of the fun for the Jackets was that associate head coach Alisha Breen served as the head coach. MSUB 19th year head coach Kevin Woodin was on the bench and occasionally offered instructions, but for the most part it was Breen coaching from the sidelines — and she rarely took a seat.

Breen, in her fifth season coaching at MSUB and a former star player for the Yellowjackets, had previously served as the head coach once, during the COVID season, she said.

Woodin explained one of the reasons to have Breen guide the team was so she and the players would be ready if he ever had to miss a contest. He also wants her to succeed in her coaching career.

“There is a lot of reasons,” Woodin said of handing the reins over to Breen for the Monday afternoon contest. “I did it two years ago for a road game. I wanted her to experience it for a home game.

“I want my players to be comfortable if it happens (that Woodin were to miss a game). It’s my job to develop my assistants and give them opportunities to get better. We need more female head coaches in high school and college basketball. She has been with me a decade, five years as a player and coach. She’s seen me at my best and worst. She is a major part of our success.”

After the game, Breen said she was grateful to coach at Alterowitz under the unique circumstances of the “Elementary School Game.”

“I’m really lucky. Kevin gives me a lot of opportunities,” Breen said. “This is an exhibition game. Two years ago he let me do it for the opportunity for me to get my feet wet so it’s not new to the girls or me.”

Breen said it was at times hard to communicate due to the students and their wild cheers. But that was part of what made the day special, she said.

“This was so great,” Breen said. “The girls didn’t hear anything I was saying. The kids were so loud and brought so much energy.”

Making an impact

It was the third “Elementary School Game” for the Jackets, Woodin said. The first was in mid-November 2019 when more than 500 students in grades three through five were in attendance.

Breen explained that the Yellowjackets went to Boulder, Meadowlark and Newman to meet with the students there.

“We have our girls introduce themselves and talk about what they are majoring in and where they are from,” she said. “We talk about goal-setting and yes, we are here as a basketball player but we are here to get a degree.”

Woodin said he hopes to keep growing the game, saying, “I think we have to get it a little bigger.”

The longtime coach explained that the team has a good partnership with the elementary schools. Woodin believes in the mission of the game and mentoring the youth in Billings and said during the second semester the Jackets will serve as volunteer aids at the schools.

“We’ll try to build that relationship,” he said. “We want to get in the schools and increase what we are doing there.”

Goals of the game

Both teams had goals entering the contest.

MSUB (0-0) was playing in its third straight exhibition. The Jackets beat Rocky Mountain College at the Fortin Center, 62-53, before falling at Carroll College, 61-57.

The Yellowjackets wanted to shoot at least 75% from the free throw line, said Breen, who was more than happy with their 18 of 21 (85.7%) showing. Breen also noted freshmen Kaitlin Grossman of Billings and Madeline Heggem of Winifred each made their first college baskets. Breen was also happy that 10 of the 11 players who played for MSUB scored.

Defensively, Breen also said the Jackets played well.

“I was proud of their defense,” she said. “We took Tech out of what they wanted to do right away and never let up.”

Tech (1-0), led by first-year mentor Jeff Graham, was playing for the second time after opening with a 61-59 win in Butte over Dickinson State (North Dakota).

The Orediggers were led in scoring by senior Dani Urick of Belt, who pumped in 13 points. Junior Tavia Rooney of Townsend added 12 points.

Tech did outscore MSUB 15-10 in the third quarter and 18-15 in the final stanza.

Graham said the Orediggers also enjoyed playing in the festive atmosphere.

“It was awesome, our first big crowd atmosphere on the road,” he said. “It was a blast. We had fun.”

Graham said Tech would watch film from the contest and make adjustments. He is also proud of his players as they implement a new system and liked how they battled back in the second half.

“The girls settled down and started hitting some shots,” he said, adding the Orediggers are also anticipating a couple of players returning from injury soon. “They are competitive and work so hard.”

Tech will travel to the L-C Women’s Basketball Tournament in Lewiston, Idaho, Friday and Saturday.

Jackets set to play in Hawaii

For MSUB, it’s off to Hawaii as they’ll play at Hawaii Pacific University on Friday in Honolulu. On Saturday, MSUB meets Chaminade University in Honolulu and on Sunday the Yellowajckets are at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

“We play three regional counting games and they are extremely important,” Breen said. “It will be a great experience to take all 13 girls to the beach. Hopefully we come out 3-0 and make some memories there.”

The players are excited to visit Hawaii and test their skills against the opposition.

“We are all very excited,” said Williams. “We are there to take care of business and play our games.”

While the games are important, Williams said the team does plan on spending time at the beach and watching the sun set.

“I’m excited for that,” she said.