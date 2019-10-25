HELENA — Lexi Mikkelsen and Taelyr Krantz combined for 27 kills to power Carroll College past Rocky Mountain College Friday night in Frontier Conference volleyball.
The Saints won 25-19, 25-17, 25-21. It is the No. 16-ranked Battlin' Bears (16-8, 6-1) first league loss of the season.
No Rocky players finished in double figures for kills. Monique Rodriguez and Miranda Gallagher each had eight kills for the Battlin' Bears while Morgan Allen had 27.
Natalie Hilderman finished with 27 assists, while Ayla Embry had 16 digs.
Ayla Carpenter had 25 digs and three aces for Carroll.
The Battlin' Bears play at Montana Western on Saturday.