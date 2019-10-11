WHITEFISH — Carroll College was picked to win the Frontier Conference title for women's basketball in the Preseason Coaches poll.
The Saints received six first-place votes from the coaches.
The Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team was picked to finish second.
The rest of the teams in order of voting are: Providence, Lewis-Clark State, Montana Western, Montana State-Northern, Montana Tech.
The Warriors also received a first-place vote. UM Western is the defending NAIA Division I national champion.
Senior Markaela Francis of the Battlin' Bears was chosen for the preseason all-conference team. She averaged 11.2 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds a game last season.
The Battlin' Bears finished 20-13 last season and ranked No. 20 in the final NAIA Top 25 poll. According to available records, it was the first time Rocky had back-to-back 20-win seasons in program history.
Providence guard Emilee Maldonado was picked as the Frontier Conference preseason player of the year.
Other preseason all-conference picks were: Christine Denny, Carroll; Parker Esary, Providence; Dani Wagner, Carroll; Mesa William, Montana Tech.