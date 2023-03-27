BILLINGS — Workers removed snow from Herb Klindt Field at Rocky Mountain College on Monday after a spring storm over the weekend. The Bears had their first football practice of spring later in the afternoon. Rocky's spring football game is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Herb Klindt Field.
The Battlin' Bears posted a record of 6-4 this past season.
Rocky's spring practice dates and times are as follows: March 28, 4:30 p.m.; March 30, 4:30 p.m.; March 31, 3:30 p.m.; April 3, 4 p.m.; April 4, 4:30 p.m.; April 12, 4:30 p.m.; April 13, 4:30 p.m.; April 14, 3:30 p.m.; April 17, 4 p.m.; April 18, 4:30 p.m.; April 20, 4:30 p.m.; April 21, 3:30 p.m.
Members of the public are welcome to attend practice.