Embry-Riddle downs Rocky in women's soccer

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Ellie Neal and Kari Kasun scored unassisted second-half goals as Embry-Riddle defeated Rocky Mountain College 2-0 in women's soccer Monday.

The Battlin' Bears fell to 0-2 on the year, while Embry-Riddle improved to 1-1.

Overall, Embry-Riddle tallied 12 shots and Rocky 10.

Rocky did have seven shots on goal, compared to five for the winners.

Morgan Maack led the Bears with three shots on goal and Laura Kellner had two.

Mila Allison registered three saves for RMC, while Lucy Hayward had five for Embry-Riddle. Keeper Annabelle Ruckle added one save for the home team.