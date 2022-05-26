Florence's Beau Neal signs with Rocky men's basketball

As a senior at Florence, Neal averaged 20 points and five rebounds per game. He also shot 43% from 3-point range en route to gaining Class B all-state recognition.

"Beau has a great ability to score and shoot the basketball," Dreikosen said in a press release on Neal's signing. "He has good size, athleticism, along with his work ethic that contribute to many facets of his game. We are very excited to get to work with Beau in our program."