Laurel's Mya Maack gives verbal commitment to Rocky Mountain College

BILLINGS — Mya Maack thought picking a college to go play soccer would be easy.

Oops.

Back and forth, back and forth the Laurel standout went. And when she started hitting showcase events this summer and more coaches and programs got into the game and started making offers, well, it simply became overwhelming.

Initially, Maack told herself she wanted to play out of state. But then she realized she wanted to still be around her younger siblings Luke and Maizy, so the choice essentially boiled down to Rocky Mountain College and MSU Billings.

Friday, about four months after Maack’s original self-imposed deadline, she picked up the phone and called Richard Duffy, Rocky’s women’s soccer coach.

She’d be joining the Battlin’ Bears, she told him.

“I mean, I would visit MSUB and it was like, ‘wow, this is awesome, I love it here, but I like Rocky,’ “ Maack told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Friday night. “And when I was at Rocky, I was thinking of nothing else.

“I just felt like, yeah, this is natural. This is where I’m supposed to be. That was kind of the deciding factor was that I just felt at home there.”

In joining Rocky, Maack will reunite in the fall of 2023 with older sister Morgan. The sisters helped the Locomotives win two consecutive Class A state championships during Morgan's junior and senior seasons, a streak that has since reached three. Mya will be trying to win a fourth straight title this season.

There’s also an interesting twist in Mya Maack’s choosing Rocky. She’ll be joining forces with former Billings Central standout Morgan Ferestad, giving Duffy and the Bears the state’s two most prolific goal-scorers in the past few years.

Last season Maack scored 43 goals to break the state record of 37 set by Ferestad (2018) and Helena Capital’s Heather Olson (1996). And Maack’s 95 career goals has her within reach of toppling Ferestad’s record of 118, as well.

When Maack broke Ferestad’s single-season record last season, she worried if that would cause friction among the two Morgans back at Rocky. But Morgan Maack told Mya that Morgan Ferestad was "super supportive” of Mya and wanted Mya to break the record.

“That was just super great to hear because I was kind of nervous about it,” Maack said. “So both of us going there and just supporting each other and just scoring a lot of goals for Rocky is going to be super cool.”

The Maacks leave Sunday for the Flathead on a family vacation. For Mya, she can put her feet up now that there’s one less thing to worry about.

“I just feel so much pressure going into my senior year,” she said. “Because there’s the whole four-peat thing and ‘Is she going to break another record, is she going to break her own record?’ Like, what’s going to happen?

“Getting (this decision) off my chest and being comfortable with it is something that was super important. I always wanted it to be completed by the spring and to know that I’m comfortable in my decision and I know that I made the right one is way better than rushing it.”