Missoula Big Sky's Tre Reed signs with Rocky Mountain College for basketball

BILLINGS — Missoula Big Sky guard Tre Reed has signed to play basketball at Rocky Mountain College.

Reed, who stands 6-foot-2, averaged eight points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game during his senior year. He was named all-conference and was the Western AA's defensive player of the year.

Reed helped Big Sky place third at the 2022 Class AA state tournament, which was the first time the Eagles won a state trophy in 25 years.

"Tre brings a lot of variety to the court as a basketball player," Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said in a press release. "He is a high level defender. He brings good athleticism and is a very tough rebounding guard. Tre has proven he will do whatever needs to be done for the team on a daily basis."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0