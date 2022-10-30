Rocky men begin season 3-0; Battlin' Bears women post victory

BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's basketball teams swept The King's University (Alberta) on Sunday at the Fortin Center.

With their 120-84 victory, Rocky's men begin the season 3-0. Rocky defeated Portland Bible College 108-36 on Thursday and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology 107-67 Friday in a pair of games in Great Falls.

The Rocky women bounced back from a 62-53 exhibition loss against Montana State Billings Thursday at the Fortin Center to improve to 1-0 with a 98-32 triumph over The King's.

RMC men display depth

Six Battlin' Bears scored in double figures in the win. Beau Santistevan pumped in 24 points, while Elliott Brooks scored 19, Kace Kitchel 18, Kael Robinson 18, Jesse Owens 15 and Tayshawun Bradford 10. Nick Hart scored nine points and had nine boards for Rocky.

The Bears outscored the opposition 58-30 in the second half.

Nic Gregersen led The King's (0-3) with 29 points. Logan Den Oudsten had a double-double for the visitors with 12 points and 10 boards.

Rocky will next play in Lewiston, Idaho, against Park University and Lewis-Clark State on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Bears women play tough D

The Battlin' Bears defense forced the Eagles into 45 turnovers.

Overall, six RMC players scored in double figures. Tynesha Parnell scored 16 points, while Ky Buell pumped in 14, and Dominique Stephens and Mackenzie Dethman each finished with 11. Iliana Moran and Morgan Baird each scored 10 for the winners. Moran added six steals and Buell five.

Brenna Linse led RMC with eight rebounds.

Jamie Bunting, Ella Majeau and Aneilia Ayotte each had eight points for The King's (1-2).

The Bears, ranked 25th in the NAIA, will next play at No. 22 Lewis-Clark State Friday and Saturday.