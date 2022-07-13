Rocky Mountain College announces two signings for volleyball

BILLINGS — South Dakota middle blocker Tiffany Fuhrmann and Washington defensive specialist Kyla Muller have signed letters of intent to play volleyball at Rocky Mountain College, Battlin’ Bears coach Yang Yang announced on Wednesday.

Fuhrmann was named to the South Dakota All-Star team after her senior season in which she led her Rapid City Stevens High School team in blocks. She played all four seasons at Stevens.

"Tiffany is a great addition to our program at Rocky,” Yang was quoted as saying in a Rocky press release. “She is a fun and energetic personality that will fit in well with our team. We are excited to help her grow over the next few years.”

Muller had a four-year career at Hockinson High School in Battle Ground. She was a WIAA academic scholastic award winner in 2019-20.

"Kyla brings a love and knowledge for the game that is obvious in her play,” Yang said. “We are excited to have her be a part of the Battlin’ Bears family.”