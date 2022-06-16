 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rocky Mountain College men's basketball signs transfer from Indiana

BILLINGS — Kace Kitchel, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward from Indiana, has signed a letter of intent to join the men's basketball program at Rocky Mountain College for the coming season.

Kitchel played for Lewis Class High School in Walton, Indiana, before moving on to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, beginning with the 2019-20 season.

He averaged 14 points and nine rebounds per game as a high school senior. He was an all-conference selection and a top-80 player in Indiana.

"Kace is a skilled player that will bring size, a great work ethic and high basketball IQ to our front line," Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said in a press release. "We are impressed with his athleticism, skill set and we believe he can bring an interior presence to our team.

"Kace is also a mature young man with experience and is a very strong student."

