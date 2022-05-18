Rocky Mountain College misses cut at NAIA men's golf tournament

SILVIS, Illinois — The Rocky Mountain College men’s golf team missed the cut by six strokes and fell out of the running Wednesday at the NAIA Men’s Golf Championships being held at the TPC at Deere Run.

The Battlin’ Bears finished with a two-day score of 593, 25 strokes over par, leaving them in 22nd place. The top 17 teams and top 40 individuals made the cut for the final two rounds on Thursday and Friday. The Battlin’ Bears shot +12 on Tuesday, which had the team in 20th place

Dalton State shot an 8-under 560 total to lead after the first two rounds.

Daniel Sigurjonsson was Rocky’s highest individual finisher, though no Battlin’ Bears made the individual cut, either. Sigurjonsson shot even par on the first day and was tied with 14 other golfers for 34th, and he shot 4-over on Wednesday, which dropped him below the cut line, tied for 56th.

Brendan Porter of Point University was the two-day leader at 13-under. Porter was two strokes ahead of Sebastien Tremulot of Wayland Baptist.

