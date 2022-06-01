Rocky Mountain College releases 2022 football schedule; opener is Aug. 27

BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College football team will begin defense of its Frontier Conference co-title when it opens the 2022 season on Aug. 27 at Southern Oregon. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Mountain time.

The Battlin' Bears, who officially released the 10-game schedule on Wednesday, will play their home opener the following week, Sept. 3, against the College of Idaho at 1 p.m.

After a bye week on Sept. 10, Rocky travels to Montana Tech on Sept. 17 before returning home for a game against MSU-Northern on Sept. 24.

The Bears face Montana Western on the road on Oct. 1, then will host Eastern Oregon the following week on Oct. 8. Another bye follows on Oct. 15, a week prior to Rocky traveling to play Carroll on Oct. 22.

Rematches with Montana Tech at home on Oct. 29, on the road against MSU-Northern on Nov. 5 and at home against UM Western on Nov. 12 close the regular season.

All games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Mountain time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0