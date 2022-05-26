Rocky Mountain College women miss cut at NAIA golf championships

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The women from Rocky Mountain College failed to make the cut Thursday at the NAIA women's golf national championships at Lincoln Park Golf Club.

The top 17 teams and top 40 individuals survived the cut after 36 holes of play.

At the end of Thursday's round the Battlin' Bears were in 29th place. The top player for the Frontier Conference champions, Claire Wright, finished tied for 41st place at seven-over par after two rounds.

Teammate Valentina Zuleta was three-over par during the second round and was tied for 48th at eight-over.

The national tournament, hindered by rainy weather, was shortened by one day, with Friday scheduled to be the closing round.

