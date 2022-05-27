Rocky's Sydney Little Light runs to 1,500 national title

BILLINGS — Victory, even when exhausted, is sweet.

Sydney Little Light battled the heat and the other competitors to achieve that winning feeling. And now, she’s believed to be the first individual national track and field champion in the history of Rocky Mountain College.

The Rocky standout ran to the women’s 1,500-meter title at the NAIA Track & Field Championships on Friday in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Little Light posted a personal-best and school-record time of 4:25.90. Second-place Holly MacGillivray of British Columbia was second in 4:26.40.

“The 1,500 felt great and I closed the fastest I’ve ever closed,” Little Light told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com over the phone Friday evening. “I am super grateful. You put in a lot of training and it’s been a rough season. Winning was good, but I’ve had a family member pass away.

“I ran that for him and my family and it felt really great.”

Little Light said her cousin — who she explained is like a brother in the Crow culture — Kevin Vallie of Hardin passed away in March.

Little Light’s Battlin’ Bears teammates and coaching staff have offered her encouragement all season and she was grateful for that.

“My coach and teammates have been very supportive this entire time,” she said. “I’m thankful for them, too.”

Two other Battlin’ Bears turned in All-American performances on Friday. Junior Jackson Wilson was third in the men’s 5,000 meters and Mei-Li Stevens placed sixth in the women's half marathon.

RMC senior Jackson Duffey was 18th in the 5,000 with a time of 15:41.72.

Mike McLean, Rocky’s track and cross country coach of 7.5 years said Little Light is the first national champion of his tenure and he wasn’t aware of any prior individual champions at the school.

Little Light, who has another year of eligibility remaining, was second in cross country at the national meet last fall and she was second in the indoor mile at nationals in 2021. Little Light graduated from Hardin High School in 2018.

“She emptied the tank today in the 1,500,” McLean said. “The other girls didn’t run the 1,500 like that. She has a national championship and kids dream about that.

“The kids down here are big-time. There are kids at a different level than the kids we see in the Northwest.”

On Friday, Little Light pulled a double when she raced to a sixth-place finish in the women’s 800 in a time of 2:14.07 for her second first-team All-American finish of the day. The race was less than two hours later said McLean.

“I’m pretty tired,” said Little Light. “The 1,500 and 800 double was pretty rough.”

Added McLean: “To win a championship in the NAIA, you are very, very good. You have to have a superb race.”

McLean said it was a typical hot day in Gulf Shores and he was proud of the way his runners responded.

“It was at 88 degrees today,” he said. “We do some heat training, but we don’t hit 88 (this time of year) too much in Billings.”

Wilson, a junior from Box Elder, South Dakota, clocked a 14:50.08 in the 5,000-meter race. The winner, Tyler Dozzi of British Columbia, finished in 14:38.31.

“He beat some of the best guys in the NAIA today,” McLean said. “We don’t get to run against them all the time and when he does he’s not afraid to run against anybody.”

Stevens, who is from Lodge Grass and attended Hardin High School, finished the 13.1-mile race in 1:27.33. Taylor Ward of Life University (Georgia) was first in 1:23.42.

“She (Stevens) listens well and trains well and has worn two or three pair of sweats in Billings to get ready in 60 or 70 degree weather,” said McLean. “You have to somehow prepare for the weather.”

At the end of the day, Little Light was delighted with her win but admitted the competition and temperatures were draining. However, she’ll definitely take being tired if it means walking away with a national title.

“I started off pretty well in the 800,” Little Light said. “I was just more exhausted than I anticipated.

“I’m pretty tired,” she said again, this time with a laugh.

