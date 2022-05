MISSOULA —Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain College won the women's 1,500 meters Saturday at the Tom Gage Classic track and field meet at Dornblaser Field.

Little Light was clocked in a school-record time of four minutes, 32.55 seconds.

Teammate Jackson Duffey placed second in the men's 5,000 meters at 15:06.78.

