Sydney Little Light, other Rocky athletes shine at Whitworth Last Chance Meet

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College runner Sydney Little Light set a new school record and established the NAIA’s second-best time in the women’s 800 meters Wednesday at the Whitworth Last Chance Meet in Spokane, Washington.

Little Light, a Hardin High School alum, won the 800 with a time of 2:09.81. It’s the second best time in the country to date, behind Indiana Tech’s Lisa Voyles, who ran 2:08.54 at the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference championships on May 5.

Little Light qualified with an 'A' standard time for the NAIA national championship meet May 25-27 in Gulf Shores, Alabama, upgrading her previous 'B' standard qualification.

Little Light also recently won the 1,500 meters at the Tom Gage Classic in Missoula, and was victorious in the 400, 800 and 1,500 at the Frontier Conference championships April 26-27 in Great Falls.

Rocky’s Jackson Duffey won the men’s 1,500 meters in 4:02.59, while teammate Jay Jetmore claimed the men’s pole vault with a height of 4.06 meters (13 feet, 3¾ inches).

