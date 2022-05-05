Two players from state champion Three Forks sign with Rocky men's basketball

BILLINGS — Finn Tesoro and Mikey O'Dell of Class B state champion Three Forks have signed to join the men's basketball program at Rocky Mountain College.

Tesoro, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 16 points, two rebounds and four assists per game with the Wolves. He was named all-conference three times and all-state as a senior.

O'Dell averaged 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game at Three Forks. He was named all-conference following his senior season.

Three Forks defeated Harlem 72-57 to win the Class B championship, the third title in school history and the first since 2001.

