Two players from state champion Three Forks sign with Rocky men's basketball

BILLINGS — Finn Tesoro and Mikey O'Dell of Class B state champion Three Forks have signed to join the men's basketball program at Rocky Mountain College.
Tesoro, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 16 points, two rebounds and four assists per game with the Wolves. He was named all-conference three times and all-state as a senior.
O'Dell averaged 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game at Three Forks. He was named all-conference following his senior season.
Three Forks defeated Harlem 72-57 to win the Class B championship, the third title in school history and the first since 2001.