Two Rocky women's golfers qualify for national USGA amateur tourneys

BILLINGS — Two Rocky Mountain College female golfers have qualified for USGA national amateur tournaments the school reported in a press release on Friday.
Valentina Zuleta, who won the Frontier Conference Golf Tournament to cap her freshman season for Rocky and was named Freshman of the Year for the Frontier Conference, qualified for the United States Girls Junior Amateur Championships. She will head to The Club at Olde Stone, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, July 18-23 to take on the best junior amateurs in the nation. Zuleta qualified by winning the Palm Aire Country Club Tournament in Sarasota, Florida. Zuleta shot a 68 to win her qualifier.
Claire Wright, who was the Frontier Conference Player of the Year and swept the conference regular-season tournaments, qualified for the United States Women’s Amateur Championships, at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, Aug. 8-14. Wright qualified at the Colorado National Golf Club in Erie, Colorado. She shot a 70 in her qualifying round.