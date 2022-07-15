Two Rocky women's golfers qualify for national USGA amateur tourneys

Valentina Zuleta, who won the Frontier Conference Golf Tournament to cap her freshman season for Rocky and was named Freshman of the Year for the Frontier Conference, qualified for the United States Girls Junior Amateur Championships. She will head to The Club at Olde Stone, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, July 18-23 to take on the best junior amateurs in the nation. Zuleta qualified by winning the Palm Aire Country Club Tournament in Sarasota, Florida. Zuleta shot a 68 to win her qualifier.