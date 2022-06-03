Parker Esary becomes first Providence women's hoops star to play professionally

GREAT FALLS – Former women's basketball standout Parker Esary became the first Providence women's player to compete professionally when she signed to play in Australia for the Perth Redbacks last week.

Esary has already played two games for her new squad in the NBL1, the top professional league in Australia. Two days after arriving to Australia on May 27, Esary notched a double-double in her first professional outing, recording a team-high 25 points and pulling down 15 boards to propel the Redbacks to a 76-69 victory.

She followed that with a 12-point, nine-rebound game the following day.

"It's been a wild experience so far," Esary told Providence Athletics. "Things have moved pretty fast. It's a lot to wrap your head around. I'm just trying to take it day by day right now and make the most of this opportunity."

Esary made the decision to play professional basketball during her dominant senior season with the Argos this past season. Once the team's season ended, Esary signed with an agent with whom she created a "basketball résumé".

Esary had a dominant collegiate career with the Argos. She was a five-time NAIA All-American. She joined the 2,000 point club Jan. 29 this past season, and ended up finishing two points shy of the program's career scoring record with 2,127 points.

Esary topped the Argo record books in the rebounds category, finishing with 1,228. She was the third Argo ever to be named the NAIA National Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 39 points, including hitting the game-winning free throws with one second left to lead the Argos past Carroll College to clinch a share of the program's first regular-season conference championship since the 1980-81 season.

Esary was home to Kalama, Washington, when her agent called her in late May with an offer from the Redbacks. After taking the weekend to deliberate, and after a conversation with Argos head coach Bill Himmelberg, Esary accepted the offer.

"I was living the summer life back home when she called me with this opportunity," Esary said. "I wasn't sure at first if I was ready. I talked to Coach Bill and he definitely was a big factor in making the decision to come out here. He helped me realize this was an amazing opportunity. He's the best ever. I love him so much.. I'm super grateful for him and his input.

"They bought me a ticket for four days after I said yes," Esary continued. "That was a crazy period. It was so fast. I had to cancel a lot of summer plans. Nobody really knew except for my family and a couple of close friends."

Despite the jet lag and the lack of knowledge of the playbook, Esary recorded 25 points on 10-of-22 shooting and pulled down 15 rebounds, both team-highs, leading the team to a 76-69 victory over East Perth. In a follow-up game the next night, Esary played only 17 minutes due to foul trouble, but still managed to record 12 points and nine rebounds.

"I only knew one play," Esary said. "It happened so fast. It was really crazy. One practice and then I was just in it. I went in absolutely blind. I didn't know anyone or anything. I just knew I was going to Perth. I literally knew nothing. I didn't know anybody on the team.

"I didn't have anything to lose so I went into it ready and wanted to showcase what I had. They had already been playing so I was kind of a surprise to the other teams - they didn't know who I was. It's a physical game out here and good competition. I'm strong. I base a lot of my game off my strength. I played my game and it worked out well."

Said Himmelberg: "A double-double in her professional debut is not surprising at all for me. "If you know Parker and what she's able to do, she's going to show up. It was a big debut for her. She wanted to make a splash. She kept herself in shape and was just ready to go. She hops off the plane and makes a big impact immediately. I'm excited for her. It's fun to see all the success that she's having. She's going to have a great season for them."

